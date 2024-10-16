Former MP Jaya Prada acquitted in code of conduct violation case

Rampur (UP), Oct 16 (PTI) A special MP-MLA court in Rampur acquitted former MP Jaya Prada on Wednesday in a 2019 case of code of conduct violation.

Her lawyer Arun Prakash Saxena told reporters that the case was registered against the former MP from Rampur in the Swar police station of the district when she was contesting the Lok Sabha election from the seat.

It was alleged that despite the election code of conduct being in force, Jaya Prada organised a public meeting in Noorpur village without permission and inaugurated a road.

She was contesting from Rampur Lok Sabha seat on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket at that time.

Special MP-MLA Court Judge Shobhit Bansal acquitted Jaya Prada for lack of evidence, Saxena said.

The actor-turned-politician expressed happiness over the court's decision.

"Some people are hatching conspiracies to stop me from coming to Rampur but Rampur is my second home and I will keep coming again and again," she told reporters.

She said she would contest the next Lok Sabha elections from Rampur.

On speculation about contesting the by-election from the Kundarki assembly seat of Sambhal district, she said that only the top leaders of the party will decide about it.