Former MP P L Punia appointed convenor of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in UP

Lucknow, Jan 31 (PTI) The Congress has appointed former MP P L Punia as the convenor of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Uttar Pradesh, a party spokesperson said on Wednesday.

UP Congress spokesperson Manish Hindvi said that the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will enter Uttar Pradesh from Chandauli district on February 14 and will pass through 20 different districts of the state over 11 days.

Hindvi said state president Ajay Rai has appointed Punia as the convenor and party's sitting MLA Aradhana Mishra as the co-convenor for better operation of Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra in the state. During the yatra, Gandhi and other senior leaders of the party will hold public meetings and marches at various places in the state, he added. PTI SLM CDN RPA