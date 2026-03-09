Former MP Prince Raj appointed national working president of RLJP

Patna, Mar 9 (PTI) Former Samastipur MP Prince Raj was on Monday appointed the national working president of the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP).

The announcement was made by party chief and former Union minister Pashupati Kumar Paras at the party’s national executive meeting held here.

Pashupati Kumar Paras is the estranged uncle of Union minister Chirag Paswan.

Both leaders were earlier part of the Lok Janshakti Party founded by the late Ram Vilas Paswan.

Paras had engineered a split in the party in 2021 and floated the RLJP, while Chirag Paswan now heads the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas). PTI PKD MNB