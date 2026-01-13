National

Former MP Thomas Kuthiravattam dies at 80

Alappuzha (Kerala), Jan 13 (PTI) Senior Kerala Congress leader Thomas Kuthiravattam has died, party sources said on Tuesday. He was 80.

He died on Monday evening after a prolonged period of rest due to age-related ailments.

Kuthiravattam, a native of Kallissery in Chengannur, was a well-known face in Kerala politics and had a long association with the Kerala Congress.

He served as a Member of the Rajya Sabha from 1985 to 1991, during which he actively represented the interests of Kerala.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani condoled the demise of Kuthiravattam. PTI TGB ADB