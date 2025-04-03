Former MP Vijay Darda's book 'The Churn' released

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) Former Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Darda on Thursday released his new book, "The Churn", that explores his role in shaping India's democratic processes, chronicling key legislative battles, governance challenges, and institutional reforms.

The book launch, attended by senior political leaders, saw discussions on the author's legislative contributions, his bipartisan appeal, and the lessons future lawmakers can derive from his experiences.

Former minister and senior Congress leader Praful Patel emphasised the book's core message and said, "Life is a constant churn, and one must emulate some of its components in their own journey." Congress leader Rajeev Shukla highlighted the author's active role in shaping parliamentary debates.

"There has been so much churning in his life. His tenure as an active parliamentarian has been commendable, and I hope to see him back in Parliamentm," Shukla said.

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain, who has known the author for over 25 years, noted his broad acceptance across political lines.

"Political boundaries fade before him. He is respected and popular across all parties, just like his newspaper Lokmat Times," Hussain said.

Darda, chairman of the Lokmat Media Group, represented Maharashtra in the Rajya Sabha consecutively for three terms from 1998. PTI UZM MAH MAH