Former MP Vijay Sai Reddy appears before ED in AP liquor ''scam'' case

Hyderabad, Jan 22 (PTI) Former YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy on Thursday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here after being summoned for questioning in a money-laundering case linked to a Rs 3,500-crore liquor "scam" in Andhra Pradesh that allegedly took place during the previous YSRCP regime.

Reddy was asked to depose at the Enforcement Directorate's zonal office here and accordingly he appeared before the central agency. His statement will be recorded under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), officials earlier said.

He is likely to be questioned about the liquor policy that was implemented in Andhra Pradesh between 2019 and 2024.

Reddy has been named as an accused in the FIR filed by the Andhra Pradesh Special Investigation Team (SIT) and it has been alleged that illicit funds of the trade were passed through him to former chief minister and YSRCP top leader Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The ex-CM has claimed that the case is a result of a "political conspiracy".

The federal probe agency registered a PMLA case in September 2025 to probe the alleged scam, taking cognisance of the SIT complaint.

Vijayasai Reddy has since resigned from YSRCP. PTI VVK GDK VVK SA