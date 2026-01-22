Former MP Vijay Sai Reddy appears before ED in AP liquor 'scam' case

Hyderabad, Jan 22 (PTI) Former YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy was on Thursday questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here in a money-laundering case linked to a Rs 3,500-crore liquor "scam" in Andhra Pradesh that allegedly took place during the previous YSRCP regime.

Speaking to reporters after his examination for several hours, Vijayasai Reddy said he was asked whether any liquor "scam" took place to which he replied that he had no information.

He said the then Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy would not allow any such scam to happen if he had any information about it.

When asked if he ever attended any meeting with Jagan Mohan Reddy and others regarding liquor "scam", Vijayasai Reddy said he never spoke to the former CM about it.

"When they (ED) asked me, if former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy knew about the scam, I categorically told them that he is not aware of such scam," Vijayasai Reddy said.

Vijayasai Reddy further said that he is not involved in it (liquor scam) and to the best of his knowledge Jagan Mohan Reddy was also not aware of the alleged scam.

He claimed that Kasireddy Raja Sekhar Reddy alone can provide information about the alleged scam. "Only Kasireddy Raja Sekhar Reddy can tell about it," he said.

He further said that he informed the ED neither he nor Jagan Mohan Reddy would be able to throw light on the scam.

Kasireddy Raja Sekhar Reddy, is the prime accused in the alleged liquor scam.

Vijayasai Reddy was asked to depose at the Enforcement Directorate's zonal office here and accordingly he appeared before the central agency. His statement will be recorded under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), officials earlier said.

He is likely to be questioned about the liquor policy that was implemented in Andhra Pradesh between 2019 and 2024.

Reddy has been named as an accused in the FIR filed by the Andhra Pradesh Special Investigation Team (SIT) and it has been alleged that illicit funds of the trade were passed through him to former chief minister and YSRCP top leader Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The ex-CM has claimed that the case is a result of a "political conspiracy".

The federal probe agency registered a PMLA case in September 2025 to probe the alleged scam, taking cognisance of the SIT complaint.

Vijayasai Reddy has since resigned from YSRCP.