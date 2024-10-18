Former Mumbai mayor Datta Dalvi `assaulted' by hawker

Mumbai, Oct 18 (PTI) Former Mumbai mayor Datta Dalvi was allegedly assaulted by a street vendor in Vikhroli area earlier this week.

While a video of the incident went viral, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader who was the city mayor from 2005 to 2007 said it took place on the station road in Kannamwar Nagar a couple of days ago.

Dalvi, who has represented the area as a corporator for ten years, told reporters that the hawker had kept two empty vegetable crates on the busy 45-feet-wide road.

When the former mayor saw it, he lifted the crates and put them on the pavement, in front of a shop. The vendor then abused and assaulted him, Dalvi said, adding that he has filed a police complaint.

Pedestrians have a tough time walking on the city roads due to such obstructions created by hawkers, Dalvi said. PTI KK KRK