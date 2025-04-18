Former Navy captain Jagmohan appointed Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders CMD

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) Former Navy captain Jagmohan has been appointed as chairman and managing director of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, according an order from the ministry of personnel.

He is currently the director of corporate planning, projects and business development at Goa Shipyard Limited.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Captain Jagmohan's appointment at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders for a period extending from the date of his assumption of charge till his superannuation in September 30, 2029, according to the order.

Captain Jagmohan had served for over 25 years in the Indian Navy, during which he held several important assignments in the Directorate of Naval Design and at Naval Dockyard in Mumbai.

Prior to joining Goa Shipyard, he worked with Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited (GRSE) in Kolkata as its chief general manager (design).

As head of design at GRSE, he was responsible for the execution and management of design of various complex warship projects for the Navy and Indian Coast Guard.

He is a Naval architect from Cochin University of Science and Technology.

Jagmohan has also done post graduation and Master of Technology in Naval Construction and Ocean Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology in Delhi and Indian Institute of Technology in Kharagpur, respectively.