Former NCP corporator's murder: Pune cops file chargesheet; his sister among 21 accused

Pune, Feb 14 (PTI) Pune police on Friday filed a 1700-page chargesheet against 21 persons in the murder of former NCP corporator Vanraj Andekar, an official said.

Among those named in the chargesheet is Andekar's sister Sanjivani Komkar, the official said.

Andekar was killed by nine persons at Nana Peth here on September 1 last year. The group attacked him with sharp weapons and also fired at him.

The official said the killing is suspected to be the fallout of old enmity as well as family and property disputes.

"A 1700-page chargesheet was filed in Pune court today and we have also submitted key evidence," the official said.

As per the chargesheet, Sanjivani Komkar, Jayant Komkar, Ganesh Komkar were angry after their shop in Nana Peth was demolished in an anti-encroachment drive of the Pune Municipal Corporation.

Sanjivani Komkar suspected the civic action took place on the instructions of Andekar.

The Komkars colluded with one Somnath Gaikwad and others to eliminate Andekar, as per police. PTI SPK BNM