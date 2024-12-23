Former NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo appointed member of NHRC

New Delhi: Former chairperson of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Priyank Kanoongo has been appointed as a member of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

Advertisment

In an official notification, President Droupadi Murmu, exercising her powers under Section 4(1) of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, appointed Kanoongo as a member of the NHRC.

The appointment will take effect from the date he assumes office.

Talking to PTI, Kannongo confirmed that he had been appointed as a member of the NHRC. He said his tenure as NCPCR chairperson was marked by a strong focus on child protection laws and policies, particularly in cases involving sexual abuse and exploitation of minors.

Advertisment

"And now as member of NHRC, I will try to fulfil the responsibilities expected of me," he told PTI.