Former NDMA member discusses disaster preparedness with CM Abdullah

Srinagar, Sep 24 (PTI) Professor HK Gupta, a former member of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), called on Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah at a public outreach office here to deliberate on strengthening earthquake resilience and disaster preparedness in the Union territory.

The interaction was also attended by Professor Shakil Ahmad Romshoo, Vice-Chancellor of the Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), a statement said.

Professor Gupta, a former Ministry of Earth Sciences secretary, in his detailed presentation, underlined the urgent need to develop earthquake-resilient infrastructure in Kashmir, which lies within the vulnerable Himalayan earthquake belt.

Drawing from the example of a successful medium-term earthquake forecast in the northeast Himalayan region, Gupta stressed the importance of conducting similar studies in Kashmir.

He suggested multiple measures, including observing an "Earthquake Safety Day", training school students on earthquake safety, creating scenarios of past major quakes to plan preparedness, conducting mega-mock drills, ensuring strict compliance with earthquake-safe construction practices, and deploying Earthquake Early Warning Systems along the Himalayan belt.

The chief minister appreciated Professor Gupta's insights and emphasised that the government is committed to developing earthquake-resilient infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir.

He assured that the suggestions would be considered as part of the J-K's broader strategy on disaster preparedness and public safety.