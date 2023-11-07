Former Odisha assembly speaker Maheswar Mohanty dies at 67

Bhubaneswar, Nov 7 (PTI) Former Odisha Assembly speaker Maheswar Mohanty died at a private hospital here on Tuesday.

Mohanty, a BJD leader who was also a minister, was 67. He is survived by two sons and wife.

He was admitted to the hospital on November 1 after suffering a cerebral stroke, and died at 3.25 am on Tuesday, officials said.

His mortal remains were consigned to flames at 'Swargadwar' in Puri with full state honours. His elder son Sunil Mohanty lit the funeral pyre while thousands of people joined his funeral procession.

Popularly referred to as the "strongman" of Puri, Mohanty was elected to the assembly from the holy town five times, as a Janata Dal candidate in 1995 and as a BJD nominee in 2000, 2004, 2009 and 2014.

An advocate by profession, he was also the chairperson of the Puri Municipality twice before being elected to the assembly.

In the Naveen Patnaik government, he held portfolios such as Panchayati Raj, Revenue, Law and Tourism, between 2011 and 2019. He was the speaker of the assembly from 2004 to 2008.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik described him as a "popular leader with high organisational skills".

He played an important role in the development of Puri as an MLA and minister, Patnaik said.

Mohanty's body was taken to the BJD state headquarters and the assembly where a guard of honour was accorded to him.

MLAs cutting across party lines gathered to pay their last respects to him at the assembly.

When the body was being taken from Bhubaneswar to Puri, a large number of people gathered on both sides of the road.

Congress legislative party leader Narasingha Mishra said, "Maheswar was very close to me and I have never seen such a great speaker and an administrator like him. He had no enemy as people across party lines were his guests at some time or the other." Terming him a true democrat, he said Mohanty had brought several reforms in the functioning of the assembly during his tenure as the speaker.

Puri's BJP MLA Jayant Sarangi, who defeated Mohanty in the 2019 assembly elections, said, "We knew each other since 1985. I have worked under his leadership in the Puri Municipality. However, later I joined the BJP following a brief difference of opinion with him. However, our personal relationship was great." In February 2014, when Mohanty was the minister of revenue and disaster management some miscreants opened fire at him near Amala Club in Puri. He had sustained bullet injuries on his hand and shoulder, said BJD vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra, describing him as a "tough leader" who held the 'fort of BJD' in the coastal region.

"We will be missing a great loving and caring friend," he said.

Governor Raghubar Das, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Chhattisgarh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan were among the leaders who condoled Mohanty's demise. PTI AAM AAM SOM