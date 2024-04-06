Former Odisha minister Raghunath Mohanty resigns from BJP, likely to join BJD

Bhubaneswar, Apr 6 (PTI) Former Odisha law minister Raghunath Mohanty on Saturday resigned from the BJP, sparking speculations of his return to the BJD, which has been searching for a suitable candidate in Balasore Lok Sabha seat, which is his stronghold.

In his resignation letter sent to Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal, he said, "I do hereby inform you that I and my family members tendered resignation from the primary membership of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with immediate effect. There is a vast difference of ideologies between BJP and me. So, it became impossible for me to remain in the party anymore." Asked about his next move, the former minister said he would consult his relatives, well-wishers and supporters before deciding the future course of action.

A five-time MLA from Basta constituency, Mohanty was removed from the BJP following his arrest in a dowry case slapped by his daughter-in-law Barsa Sony Choudhury.

Though he was readmitted to the party in 2018, Mohanty resigned from it ahead of the 2019 polls and joined the BJP. However, he unsuccessfully contested from the seat in 2019.

He was first elected to the state assembly from Basta seat under Balasore Lok Sabha Constituency in 1990 on a Janata Dal ticket. He retained the seat in 1995, 2000, 2004 and 2009 elections.

Speculations are rife that the BJD may nominate either Mohanty or any of his family members, particularly daughter-in-law Barsa Sony Choudhury, from the Balasore Lok Sabha seat.

Though the ruling party has so far announced the names of its candidates for 20 Lok Sabha seats, it is yet to nominate anyone from Balasore district.

The BJP has already re-nominated its sitting MP Pratap Sarangi as its candidate for the seat. The Congress is likely to field former Union minister Srikant Jena in the seat, sources said. PTI AAM AAM ACD