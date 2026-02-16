Former Odisha MLA Raseswari Panigrahi dies at 79

Bhubaneswar, Feb 16 (PTI) Former Odisha MLA and popular doctor Raseswari Panigrahi died on Monday at her residence in Sambalpur district, her doctor said.

She was 79 and unmarried.

Panigrahi was undergoing treatment due to neurological complications. Her condition worsened on Sunday when she was in her residence at Shanti Nagar in Sambalpur town.

“As Panigrahi did not want to be hospitalised or put under ventilator, she was under treatment in her home. She was mentally active till Sunday. But, today she was feeling drowsy,” the doctor said. She died around 8.50 pm.

Panigrahi was elected to the state Assembly once from Sambalpur constituency in 2014 from Biju Janata Dal (BJD) ticket. However, she resigned from the BJD in 2024 and decided to stay away from politics.

Panigrahi, a popular Gynaecologist of western Odisha, is known for her dedication, service to humanity, particularly for the poor.

She was associated with many socio-cultural and religious organisations of Sambalpur and felicitated for her contribution to social causes.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, in an X post, said he was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Panigrahi, who was a senior leader from Sambalpur and a distinguished physician.

He conveyed condolences to the bereaved family while praying to Lord Jagannath for the heavenly abode of the departed soul.

The last rites of the former MLA will be conducted on Tuesday in presence of family members, relatives and others.