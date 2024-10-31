Former opposition leader in Mumbai civic body switches from Cong to BJP

Mumbai, Oct 31 (PTI) Former opposition leader in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and city Congress veteran Ravi Raja on Thursday joined the BJP ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls.

Senior BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the party’s Mumbai chief Ashish Shelar welcomed Raja to the saffron party.

Raja said he has resigned from the Congress, ending his 44 years of association with the grand old party. He has sent his resignation to the Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

“Raja is like an encyclopedia for issues in Mumbai. He is an old friend of ours. Raja and his supporters’ decision to join the BJP would strengthen the party’s prospects ahead of Maharashtra assembly polls,” Shelar said. PTI ND NR