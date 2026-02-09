Former Pandalam revenue inspector gets four years'' jail in bribery case

Kollam (Kerala), Feb 9 (PTI) A court here on Monday sentenced a former Revenue Inspector to four years' rigorous imprisonment in a bribery case.

Kollam Vigilance Court Judge Mohit C S also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on Reji George of Kaippattoor in Pathanamthitta district. George was formerly a revenue inspector at the Pandalam municipality.

The court found George guilty under two sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, awarding sentences of three years and four years respectively.

However, it ordered that the sentences would run concurrently.

According to the prosecution, George demanded a bribe of Rs 2,000 as illegal gratification from the complainant for issuing an ownership change certificate relating to his house in Pandalam.

Instead of paying the bribe, the complainant approached the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB), which laid a trap and arrested George on November 27, 2017.

During the trial, the court examined eight witnesses, 40 documents and seven material objects. Public Prosecutor Siju Rajan appeared for the prosecution. PTI TBA SSK TBA SSK SA