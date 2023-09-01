Former Patha Bhavan student gifts land, building worth Rs 6 crore to Visva Bharati University

Santiniketan(WB), Sep 1 (PTI) A former student of Patha Bhavana school has gifted land and a building worth Rs 6 crore to Visva Bharati University in West Bengal's Birbhum district.

Patha Bhavana is the Institute of Primary and Secondary Education of the Visva Bharati University and is located on the varsity campus.

Arabinda Mukherjee, a former student of Patha Bhavana school and a scientist holding several patents in material science and his wife Nita Mukherjee, a retired teacher handed over land measuring 72 decimals and a building measuring 5,000 sq ft named – 'Pather Sesh' at Simanta Palli locality to the Visva Bharati university.

Mukherjee studied in the Patha Bhavana school between 1951-1957.

A senior official of Visva Bharati said, "This is their ownership property. The couple and their son and daughter have agreed to donate this property unconditionally. The present market value of the property is around Rs 6 crore." The formal handover was done on Thursday.

Mukherjee said "This school (Patha Bhavana) had built my base. Not only I learned different subjects. Visva Bharati moulded my life. I do not find anything ugly here, to me everything here is beautiful. Now Ashram is more disciplined. I love Santiniketan and think this is the right time to give away." PTI COR RG