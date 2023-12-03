Former PM Deve Gowda, son Kumaraswamy greet BJP for winning elections in 3 states

Bengaluru, Dec 3 (PTI) Former Prime Minister and JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda and his son and former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday greeted their ally BJP for their victory in the Assembly elections in three states.

They took to the micro-blogging site 'X' to congratulate the J P Nadda-led party.

"My party congratulates the top leadership of @BJP4India, especially Prime Minister @narendramodi, for their splendid performance in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh," Gowda said on 'X'.

Kumaraswamy said the results are a clear indication of BJP's victory in the Lok Sabha elections which is less than six months away.

"Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the party leaders of BJP for their unprecedented victory in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan," Kumaraswamy said.

"Under the strong leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi, BJP has hoisted the victory flag in three states and this result is a clear indicator for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections," the JD(S) second-in-command said. PTI GMS SS