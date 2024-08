New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Former prime minister H D Devegowda on Wednesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here.

The JD(S), headed by 91-year-old Gowda, is part of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

"Former Prime Minister Shri @H_D_Devegowda called on Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri @AmitShah," the home minister's office said in a post on X.

Gowda's son H D Kumaraswamy is a minister in the Narendra Modi government.