Former police chief of Nagpur duped of Rs 2.23 crore over land deal; builder booked

Nagpur, Oct 11 (PTI) A case has been registered after Nagpur’s former police commissioner Ankush Dhanvijay alleged that a builder defrauded him of Rs 2.23 crore over a land deal, an official said on Saturday.

According to an official from Hingna police station, Dhanvijay, now settled in Mumbai, had bought 4 acres of land at Mauja Wagdhara (Gumgaon) two decades ago.

Three years ago, developer Praveen Mansaram Walde signed an exchange deal with the former cop, promising to convert the land for residential use and provide him a 3-BHK flat, the official said, citing the FIR.

Dhanvijay later learnt that Walde had already forged his signature and other papers to extract several key documents concerning the land. He also found that the land was worth Rs 2.23 crore, way higher than the flat that Walde had promised to give him.

The former senior cop then approached the Hingna police station, where a case of cheating and forgery was registered against Walde for cheating and forgery, the official added. PTI COR NR