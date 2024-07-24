Former police officer joins NC in Jammu

Jammu, Jul 24 (PTI) A former police officer and brother of a senior BJP leader on Wednesday joined the National Conference here, a party spokesman said.

Jeevan Sharma, who retired as senior superintendent of police, joined the National Conference in the presence of former minister and additional general secretary Ajay Kumar Sadhotra at party headquarters here, the spokesman said.

He said Sharma is the brother of BJP leader and former deputy mayor of Jammu Municipal Corporation Purnima Sharma.

Welcoming the former SSP into the party fold, Sadhotra said his joining is bound to further strengthen the party.

"People are fed up with the BJP's unfulfilled promises and lack of concrete action. They are now turning towards the National Conference, seeing it as the only party capable of addressing their concerns and aspirations," he said.