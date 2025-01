New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) Former President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

"Shri Ram Nath Kovind, former President of India called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the president's office said in a post on X.

It also shared a picture of the meeting. PTI AKV RHL