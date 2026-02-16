Former president Kovind meets PM Modi at newly-inaugurated Seva Teerth

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Former president Ram Nath Kovind on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the newly-inaugurated prime minister's office 'Seva Teerth' and described the new building as a powerful symbol of governance through service.

In a post on X, Modi said it was wonderful meeting Kovind.

"His insights on various subjects are always thoughtful and enriching," he said.

In his social media post, the former president said he was glad to meet Modi at the newly inaugurated Prime Minister's Office 'Seva Teeeth'.

"This building truly embodies 'Nagarik Devo Bhav'-a sacred space of service, compassion, duty and Nation First. A powerful symbol of governance through seva. Best wishes to fellow citizens," the post read.