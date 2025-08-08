Former president Kovind meets Punjab, Haryana governors on visit to Chandigarh

Chandigarh, Aug 8 (PTI) Former president Ram Nath Kovind was accorded a warm welcome by Punjab and Haryana governors at their respective Raj Bhavans during his Chandigarh visit, officials said on Friday.

An official statement by the Chandigarh Administration said, Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator, Gulab Chand Kataria, warmly welcomed Kovind at Punjab Raj Bhavan here, upon his arrival on Thursday evening.

"During his two-day visit to Chandigarh, he (Kovind) arrived at Haryana Raj Bhavan this (Friday) morning...," the statement added.

The former president also posted pictures of his meetings with the two Governors in Chandigarh.

"Grateful to Hon'ble Governor of Punjab, Shri Gulab Chand Kataria Ji, for the warm welcome at Punjab Raj Bhawan during my visit to Chandigarh," Kovind posted on X on Friday.

In another post, he wrote, "Grateful for the warm welcome at Haryana Raj Bhawan by Hon'ble Governor Prof. Asheem Ghosh ji and Chief Minister Shri Nayab Singh Saini ji." "In a touching gesture which I will cherish, Smt. Mitra Ghosh ji, the First Lady of Haryana, tied a rakhi on my wrist," Kovind added. PTI SUN ANM AMJ AMJ