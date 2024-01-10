Former president Kovind slams remarks by Maldivian ministers against PM Modi

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Former president Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday criticised the remarks by three Maldivian deputy ministers against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hoped that this "aberration will remain only an aberration" and better sense will prevail in the future.

In a statement posted on X, Kovind said "a sorry development" in India's neighbourhood has compelled him to make the remarks.

"I fail to understand why elected officials of any other country should make any remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Lakshadweep -- much less the reprehensible and unacceptable remarks that were made," he said.

India, the former president said, has always strictly followed international norms and even set an example in dignified discourse. "We expect no less from others," he said.

Kovind hoped that "this aberration will remain only an aberration and better sense will prevail in the future".

On Sunday, a massive row had erupted after the three deputy ministers in President Mohamed Muizzu's government made derogatory posts against Prime Minister Modi.

Deputy ministers in the youth ministry Malsha Shareef, Mariyam Shiuna and Abdulla Mahzoom Majid were suspended by the Maldivian government after India strongly raised the issue with Male.

The deputy ministers used disparaging comments against Modi for his post on 'X' following his visit to Lakshadweep, inferring that it was an attempt to project the Union Territory as an alternative tourist destination to the Maldives.

The remarks by the ministers have drawn flak in India, with many celebrities urging people on X to explore domestic tourist destinations instead of going to the Maldives.

Many prominent personalities, including Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar and cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, appealed to people on Sunday to explore "Indian islands" and coastal destinations.

In a statement, the Maldivian foreign ministry had said the government is aware of "derogatory remarks" on social media platforms against foreign leaders and that the personal views do not represent its position.

On Monday, Maldivian envoy to India Ibrahim Shaheeb was summoned to the external affairs ministry and conveyed strong concerns over the social media posts against Modi.

In Male, the Maldivian government conveyed to Indian High Commissioner Munu Muhawar that the remarks against Modi do not represent its views.

The Maldivian president on Tuesday appealed to China to "intensify" efforts to send more tourists to his country, amid a spate of cancellation of reservations by Indian tourists. PTI NAB NAB ANB ANB