Former president Kovind takes holy dip at Sangam

Mahakumbh Nagar (UP), Jan 21 (PTI) Former president Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday took a dip at the Sangam with his wife and their daughter.

Uttar Pradesh minister Nand Gopal Gupta welcomed the former president at the ghat, his PRO said.

After bathing, the former president and his family offered prayers to the Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati.

Kovind then inaugurated the camp of Nandi Seva Sansthan at Sector 24 of the Maha Kumbh area.

Gupta also welcomed poet Kumar Vishwas, who took a holy dip with the minister. PTI RAJ SZM SZM