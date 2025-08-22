Former President Kovind to be chief guest at RSS' annual Vijayadashami event on Oct 2

Nagpur, Aug 22 (PTI) Former President Ram Nath Kovind will be the chief guest at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)'s annual Vijayadashami celebration programme on October 2.

The RSS gave this information in a post on X on Friday.

"The Vijayadashami Utsav, organised on the occasion of the centenary celebration of the founding of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, will be held on October 2, 2025 at 7.40 am at Reshimbagh, Nagpur. On this occasion, former President of Bharat, Dr Ram Nath Kovind ji, will be the chief guest," it said.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will deliver the keynote address during the programme, it added.

The RSS chief addresses the Sangh's 'swayamsevaks' or volunteers on Dussehra from the Reshimbagh ground in Nagpur every year. PTI CLS NP