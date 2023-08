New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Former Mongolian President Enkhbayar Nambar called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar here on Saturday. Both the leaders underlined the cherished ideals of democracy and freedom that form the foundation of India-Mongolia relations, the Vice President Secretariat said in a tweet.

They also committed to further strengthen the spiritual, cultural and civilisational ties between the two nations.

