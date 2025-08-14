Former president Zail Singh's grandson, 2 professors join Congress

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Two professors and former President Giani Zail Singh's grandson Indrajeet Singh joined the Congress on Thursday vowing to strengthen the party's fight for social justice.

Besides Indrajeet Singh, Delhi University professor Ratan Lal and Lucknow University professor Ravikant, joined the party at its 24, Akbar Road office here.

They joined the party in the presence of Congress media department head Pawan Khera, OBC department head Anil Jaihind and Scheduled Caste department chief Rajendra Pal Gautam.

"Rahul Gandhi is taking the movement for social justice forward with full force from Parliament to the streets. As a result of this, a large number of people are joining our movement," Gautam said.

He said that the joining of the three in the party will strengthen the fight for social justice.

Expressed happiness on joining the Congress and calling it his homecoming, Indrajeet Singh said he will play an active role in raising the voice of social justice.

He added that today the country is facing many serious challenges including inflation and poor economic condition, which should be discussed. PTI ASK NB