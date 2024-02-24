Former press photographer Vinay Punekar shot dead in Nagpur

Nagpur: A 50-year-old former press photographer was shot dead in his house in Nagpur's Raj Nagar area on Saturday afternoon, a police official said.

The CCTV cameras installed in the house managed to get the images of the accused while he fled from the scene, the Sadar police station official added.

"The accused entered the house of former press photographer Vinay Punekar and shot him dead before fleeing from the spot. Punekar was shot in the neck. A murder case was registered and efforts are on to nab the assailant," he said.