Former PTI Delhi Bureau chief Harihar Swarup dies at 90

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Veteran journalist and columnist Harihar Swarup, a former Chief of PTI's Delhi News Bureau whose six-decade career spanned major political events, died here on Thursday. He was 90.

Swarup, who passed away peacefully at his home, leaves behind his sons Manish and Ashish Swarup and their wives and three grandchildren. Swarup's wife predeceased him.

Swarup, who left an indelible mark on the world of politics and journalism, brought his sharp insights and astute observations to the forefront.

He had accompanied former prime ministers Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, P V Narasimha Rao, and Manmohan Singh on their foreign visits and covered key moments in history.

Swarup worked with The National Herald in Lucknow before joining The Press Trust of India (PTI) in Bombay in 1961 and later moving to Delhi in 1971.

His columns, published in numerous newspapers until the age of 85, were a testament to his enduring passion and commitment to the profession.

"We are devastated by the loss of a PTI stalwart. He was a remarkable political reporter and an inspiration to generations of PTI journalists," said Vijay Joshi, PTI's CEO and Editor-in-Chief.

Former PTI chief M K Razdan said Swarup was a quintessential agency reporter, who verified facts before putting out a story.

"He had excellent contacts in the Congress party, which was his beat. He served PTI well," said Razdan.

Through his book "Power Profiles", a compilation of his columns over the years, Swarup shared his wealth of knowledge and experience with readers, offering unique perspectives on the world of politics and beyond. PTI GSN ZMN