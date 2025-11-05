Former PTI journalist Achin Roy dies

Kolkata, Nov 5 (PTI) Former journalist of Press Trust of India (PTI) Achin Roy died here on Wednesday, his family said.

Roy, 87, is survived by his wife and son.

He worked as a reporter in the general and sports fields and was also posted in Dhaka as a foreign correspondent of the news agency.

Roy died at home after being ill for some time, his son Souparna said.

Following superannuation from PTI in 1998 as the regional manager of the news agency's eastern region, Roy worked in Bengali daily Dainik Statesman as a consulting editor, he said. PTI AMR NN