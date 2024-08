Former PTI journalist passes away

Chennai, Aug 15 (PTI) Balakrishnan R Nair, retired Chief Sub Editor of the Press Trust of India, passed away here on Sunday following a brief illness.

He was 62 year-old and is survived by his wife and a daughter. He died at a hospital, where he was treated, his family said.

Known as 'BN' to his colleagues, Balakrishnan served PTI for over 30 years in Chennai.

Soft-spoken and unassuming, he had an eye for detail, and he was pretty quick in editing copies. He also had a brief stint in reporting. He retired from PTI in February, 2022. PTI VGN KH