Former PTI journalist Sujit Chatterjee no more

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) Veteran journalist Sujit Chatterjee, who worked for the Press Trust of India in various capacities for nearly four decades including as its correspondent in Pakistan, died here after a brief illness.

Chatterjee, 65, breathed his last on Tuesday night at the PSRI Multispeciality hospital here where he was undergoing treatment for pneumonia. He is survived by his mother, wife, a son and a daughter.

He had also served as the Chief of Bureau at the Press Trust of India's headquarters in Delhi before superannuating in 2018 as Senior Associate Editor.

As a Special Correspondent in the national bureau, Chatterjee had covered several news beats including the key Ministries of Home Affairs and Defence. He had also covered the Supreme Court and was part of the team that covered the 1982 Asian games in Delhi.

Chatterjee, who had a reputation for reliability with good contacts, was also part of PTI's Parliament team and covered several assignments abroad and travelled with the prime minister on overseas trips.

Chatterjee was cremated on Wednesday at the Electric Crematorium at the Green Park cremation ground where a large number of journalists and his friends were present.

A one-minute silence in memory of Chatterjee was observed in the PTI newsroom in Delhi.

Vijay Joshi, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of PTI, condoled the death of Chatterjee, saying it is a irreparable loss not only to his immediate family but also to the PTI family.

"It feels like I lost a brother. We were not only colleagues but also friends. I could always rely on him to guide the youngsters in PTI. The kindness with which he treated his colleagues can never be forgotten.

"Chatterjee's rich baritone voice will continue to be remembered in the PTI newsroom. His death is a irreparable loss not only to his immediate family but also to the PTI family," Joshi said in a condolence message.

Chatterjee began his stint in the PTI at the Central News Desk in Delhi in 1980.

He was part of a three-member PTI team that covered the historic Indira Gandhi murder trial held inside Tihar jail premises in 1985. The other members of the team were G Sudhakar Nair, currently Executive Editor of PTI, and M Shakeel Ahmed.

"We formed a relay to run from the courtroom in Tihar jail to a provision store a good one km away to break the news of the death sentence to the three convicts since that was the nearest place to have a landline phone," said Nair, recalling the day of the judgement on January 23, 1986.

Chatterjee ran the last leg to reach the provision store. The store's owner was told in advance that he should make available the telephone to Chatterjee.

Another former colleague Amita Shah said Chatterjee was a thorough professional who also encouraged youngsters.

Shah recalled how Chatterjee inquired from her about her first day in Parliament as part of PTI's team and wished her good luck. Also, Chatterjee had recalled his first day and said with a glint in his eye "I felt proud on the first day of Parliament," Shah said.

After his retirement in 2018, Chatterjee had brief stints with ANI and UNI. PTI GSN ZMN