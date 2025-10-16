Former PTI journalist Yash Goyal dies at 70

Jaipur: Former Press Trust of India (PTI) journalist Yash Goyal died on Thursday after a prolonged illness, family sources said. He was around 70.

Goyal had a long association with PTI and was known for his incisive reporting and literary writings.

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief over his demise, calling it a great loss to journalism.

"The news of the demise of senior journalist Dr Yash Goyal is extremely heartbreaking. In his long career, he made a significant contribution to society through writing and journalism," Gehlot said in a post on X.

He added, "I pray to God to grant peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear this loss."