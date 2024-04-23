Former Punjab Cong MLA Angad Saini injured in road accident in Balachaur

Hoshiarpur, Apr 23 (PTI) Former Congress MLA Angad Saini was injured after his sports utility vehicle rammed into an ambulance near Taunsa village on the Balachaur-Chandigarh road in Punjab's Shaheed Bhagar Singh Nagar district on Tuesday, police said.

The former legislator was admitted to a private hospital in Mohali, they said.

Besides Saini, his gunman and the driver were also injured, police said.

The accident took place when Saini, who is the former legislator from Nawanshahr, was travelling to Chandigarh.

His vehicle hit the ambulance of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and later another vehicle rammed into the SUV. The ambulance was parked for the purpose of removing the carcass of a cow.

Saini's gunman and driver were discharged after getting the first said, police said.