Former Punjab DGP and his wife, an ex-minister, booked over son's death; SIT formed

Chandigarh/Patiala, Oct 21 (PTI) Punjab's former director general of police Mohammad Mustafa and his wife Razia Sultana, a former state minister, have been booked in connection with the death of their 35-year-old son in Panchkula, the Haryana Police said on Tuesday.

Aqil Akhter, an advocate, was found dead at his residence in Haryana's Panchkula on October 16. Also booked in the case are Akhter's wife and sister.

The FIR was registered on October 20 under Sections 103 (1) and 61 that deal with murder and criminal conspiracy charges, after a man named Shamshuddin filed a complaint and alleged foul play in the death, saying Akhter died under "suspicious circumstances", the police said.

They have been booked based on the Shamshuddin's complaint which alleged that Akhter had recorded a video levelling serious allegations against his family, officials said, adding a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to look into the case.

Shamshuddin, a resident of Punjab's Malerkotla, has told the police that he knows the family quite well, they said.

According to Panchkula DCP Srishti Gupta, on October 16, Akhter, a resident of Sector 4, MDC, Panchkula, was found dead at his residence.

The family intimated the police and said that when they opened the room, he was found dead, Gupta said.

The complainant in the case has given an account of the purported video recorded by Akhter in August, in which he has levelled serious allegations against his father and other family members.

Mustafa, a retired 1985-batch IPS officer, served as Punjab DGP (human rights), while his wife was a minister in the previous Congress government in the state.

Akhter, while referring to the matters pertaining to the family, said in the purported video that he had been going through a lot of stress and mental trauma because of this.

"I feel they will frame me in a false case... Their plan is to have me falsely imprisoned or even killed, but they are unable to have their way," he said in the video.

He also alleged that his family members often told him that he was delusional and was hallucinating. "They are trying to establish a false narrative," he alleged.

Reacting to the registration of the FIR, former Punjab Cabinet minister Razia Sultana said that some individuals with "dirty political motives and negative mindset" are trying to exploit her family tragedy by filing "false" complaints.

She expressed complete faith in the law and said the truth will prevail.

The Mustafa family said that Akhter was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Panchkula as he had become "psychotic" and was not in sound mental health.

In a statement, Mustafa said, "...It is the duty of police to register an FIR upon receiving a written complaint. The Panchkula police have only fulfilled that duty, and I welcome it. FIR registration does not mean anyone is guilty, it only marks the beginning of the investigation. The truth will come out soon and everything will become crystal clear." He appealed to the people of Malerkotla and well-wishers across Punjab not to worry about the FIR, adding that while he and his family are shattered by the untimely death of their young son, they will not bow down to those indulging in "cheap politics".

Complainant Shamshuddin, seeking immediate investigation into the case, alleged that there was "simmering discontent" between the deceased and his family.

The complainant mentioned that the deceased posted a video on social media, wherein he levelled serious allegations pertaining to the family-related matters.

"On August 27, Aqil Akhter had posted a video on social media wherein he made very serious allegations against his father and his own wife," Shamshuddin claimed, adding that Akhter clearly expressed apprehension that his life was in danger.

However, in a purported video that surfaced online recently, Akhter said, "I had posted a video earlier, in which I said many things. It was due to my mental illness... I am blessed with such a good family." In his police complaint, Shamshuddin said, "In view of his (Akhter's) prior video statement and the serious allegations made therein, the cause of death requires a thorough, fair, and impartial investigation." DCP Gupta said, "No foul play was initially suspected, and the body was handed over to the family for last rites after a postmortem examination." Subsequently, certain social media posts and videos surfaced, purportedly made by the deceased prior to his death, alleging personal disputes and apprehensions about threats to his life, she said, according to a Haryana Police statement.

"On October 17, a complaint was received from Shri Shamshuddin of Malerkotla, Punjab, alleging foul play in the incident," she said.

The DCP said that in view of the complaint and the contents of the social media posts, "an FIR dated October 20 under Sections 103(1), 61 BNS has been registered at Police Station MDC, Panchkula." The officer further added that an SIT has been formed under the supervision of an ACP-rank officer. The SIT will conduct a deep and scientific probe into all aspects surrounding the case, she said.

"It is reiterated that the investigation shall be conducted with an open mind and without any prejudice, ensuring that no guilty person is spared and no innocent person suffers. The Panchkula police remains committed to upholding transparency and justice in this matter," the police statement said. PTI SUN COR VSD KVK KVK