Former Punjab minister took bribes for various works in forest dept, alleges ED

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Former Punjab forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot "took bribes" for granting permits for felling of trees and transfer and postings in his department, the Enforcement Directorate alleged on Wednesday.

The 64-year-old senior Congress leader, who was a minister in the Amarinder Singh government, was arrested by the federal agency on January 15 after a long round of questioning at its Jalandhar office.

A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Mohali sent him to ED custody till January 19, the agency said in a statement.

"Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, the then forest minister of Punjab government, took bribes against the issuance of permit for felling of Khair trees, transfer/posting in the forest department, issuance of NOC from forest department and purchase of tree guards by the department, etc." "It was also found that proceeds of crime were further infused in various assets and layered in various financial transactions," the ED alleged.

Premises linked to Dharamsot, another forest minister of the state Sangat Singh Giljian, a few forest department officials and others were raided by the ED in November last year.

Dharamsot has been a five-time MLA and was also arrested by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau last year in a case linked to alleged possession of disproportionate assets.

He has represented the Nabha assembly seat while Giljian has been an MLA from the Urmar seat in the Hoshiarpur district.

The money laundering case stems from an FIR of the Punjab Vigilance Bureau into alleged irregularities in the forest department. PTI NES RT RT