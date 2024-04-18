Former railway minister Mukul Roy hospitalised with frail health

Kolkata, Apr 18 (PTI) Former railway minister Mukul Roy was on Thursday admitted to a Kolkata-based hospital after doctors found his health condition feeble, an official of the medical institution said.

The senior Trinamool Congress leader, who has been suffering from neurological ailments, was found to be not eating food properly.

"Roy's health condition is very feeble as he was not eating food properly. He was not keeping well and doctors visiting him prescribed hospitalisation. He was brought to the hospital from his Kachrapara residence," he said.

One of the founding members of the Trinamool Congress, Roy had joined the BJP in 2017 and had won from Krishnanagar Uttar constituency in the 2021 assembly polls on a ticket of the saffron party, before returning to the ruling party in the state. PTI SCH ACD