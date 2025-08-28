Former Raipur MLA Rajni Upasane passes away at 92

Raipur, Aug 27 (PTI) Former Raipur MLA Rajni Tai Upasane passed away on Wednesday evening at a private hospital in the Chhattisgarh capital, her family said.

Upasane, 92, was admitted to VY Hospital last week for treatment of pneumonia, but she died in the evening, her son and senior BJP leader Sachchidanand told PTI.

Upasane, who was long associated with the Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS) and later its successor BJP, was the first woman MLA of Raipur when Chhattisgarh was part of the undivided Madhya Pradesh. Chhattisgarh became a state in November 2000.

Born on April 28, 1933, at Paratwada in adjoining Maharashtra, she got married to Dattatray Prahlad Upasane of Akot.

She is survived by four sons -- Jagdish, Sachchidanand, Girish and Hemant.

Her final rites will be held in Raipur on Thursday.

From an early age, Upasane was associated with the BJS (earlier avatar of BJP) and remained deeply committed to activities of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) along with her family, Sachchidanand said.

She actively participated in several movements against injustice and corruption, even went to jail.

During the Emergency (1975-77), Upasane led an underground resistance movement while three of her sons were imprisoned under the MISA (Maintenance of Internal Security Act), he said.

In 1977, she was elected as the MLA from Raipur city on a Janata Party ticket (in erstwhile Madhya Pradesh) and later served as vice-chairperson of the State Social Welfare Board.

She held various organisational responsibilities at state and national levels, playing a key role in strengthening the BJP's women's wing, her son said.

Known for forging ties cutting across political lines, she shared cordial relations with political stalwarts such as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, LK Advani, Sushma Swaraj, Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia, Sunderlal Patwa, and Congress leader Arjun Singh, Sachchidanand said.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed grief over her demise and said her contribution to public life and society will always be remembered.

"The news of the demise of Rajni Tai Upasane ji, Raipur's first woman MLA and the mother of senior BJP leader and national vice-president of Loktantra Senani Sangh Sachchidanand Upasane ji, is extremely sad," Sai said in a post on social media site 'X'.

The CM lauded the late MLA's contribution to social welfare.

"Her contribution towards public service and social welfare will always be remembered. My condolences are with her family in this hour of grief. I pray to God to grant peace to the departed soul," Sai said. PTI TKP RSY