Former Rajasthan CM Gehlot condemns BJP attack on Congress office in Bihar

Jaipur, Aug 29 (PTI) Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condemned the alleged attack by the BJP workers on the Congress office in Bihar on Friday and said the party will not bow down to such "hooliganism." In a post on X, Gehlot said, "The cowardly attack on the Congress office Sadaqat Ashram in Bihar by BJP workers in the presence of a cabinet minister shows their frustration." He alleged that the BJP was rattled by the success of Rahul Gandhi's Voter Adhikar Yatra and the support it has been receiving.

"The BJP is extremely nervous over the revelations regarding vote theft and is resorting to such acts. But one thing is very clear — the Congress will not bow down to such hooliganism and will continue to safeguard the Constitution and democracy," Gehlot said.

He also questioned the state government, asking, "Will Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar show the courage to take action against those who carried out this attack?" A clash broke out between BJP and Congress workers at Sadaqat Ashram, the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) headquarters, over the alleged abusive remarks made against PM Narendra Modi during the Voter Adhikar Yatra.

While the person who had allegedly screamed expletives into the mic at Darbhanga two days ago was arrested, BJP workers in the state capital staged a march to the BPCC headquarters and clashed with their counterparts in the opposition party.