Former Rajasthan minister Hem Singh Bhadana passes away at 59

Jaipur, Feb 2 (PTI) Former Rajasthan minister and BJP leader Hem Singh Bhadana passed away at his residence in Alwar on Monday after a prolonged illness. He was 59.

According to his family members, Bhadana’s health deteriorated on Monday morning, following which he was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

His last rites were performed at his ancestral village Bhageri Kalan in Alwar district, where a large number of people gathered to pay their final respects.

Bhadana was twice elected as the BJP MLA from Thanagazi in Alwar. In his second term, Bhadana served as a minister of state in the Vasundhara Raje government.

Governor Haribhau Badage, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and several other leaders mourned Bhadana’s demise.

Stating that he recently inquired about Bhadana's health, Sharma prayed for strength for the bereaved family to bear the loss.

State ministers Sanjay Sharma, Jawahar Singh Bedham, several MLAs and leaders from different political parties attended Bhadana’s funeral. PTI SDA ARI