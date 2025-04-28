Former Rajasthan minister Mahesh Joshi's wife passes away while he was in ED custody

Jaipur, Apr 28 (PTI) Former Rajasthan minister and Congress leader Mahesh Joshi's wife Kaushal Joshi passed away after prolonged illness at a hospital in Jaipur on Monday morning, sources said.

The demise comes four days after Joshi was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a case related to irregularities in implementation of Jal Jeevan mission in the state.

Kausahl Joshi was suffering from brain hemorrhage and was admitted to a private hospital. She breathed her last on Monday morning.

Following his wife's demise, Joshi's lawyer Deepak Chauhan moved an application for interim bail in the special court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act cases.

"The court granted him interim bail for four days," Chauhan said.

After completion of formalities, Joshi, along with his lawyer, reached his residence for the last rites of his wife.

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra, leader of opposition Tikaram Jully, former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and many other leaders of the Congress party condoled the death.

BJP leader and former leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore visited Joshi's residence to express grief. PTI SDA RUK RUK