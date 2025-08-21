Former Rajasthan MP Colonel Sonaram Choudhary dies at 80

Jaipur, Aug 21 (PTI) Former Barmer-Jaisalmer MP and senior Rajasthan Congress leader Colonel Sonaram Choudhary passed away in Delhi late Wednesday. He was 80.

A former Army officer, Choudhary represented the Barmer-Jaisalmer Lok Sabha constituency four times and also served as a legislator in the Rajasthan Assembly.

Condolences poured in from leaders across party lines.

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde expressed "deep sorrow" over his demise and prayed for strength to the bereaved family.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma described the news "extremely saddening", while Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani hailed Choudhary as a "tall leader" who made significant efforts for the welfare of farmers.

Former chief minister and Congress veteran Ashok Gehlot recalled Choudhary's long and dedicated service, both in the Indian Army and in public life.

"The news of former MP Colonel Sonaram Choudhary's demise is extremely saddening. He contributed immensely during his nearly 25 years of service in the Army and later in politics and public life. We were together as MPs and MLAs," Gehlot said on X. PTI AG SMV RHL