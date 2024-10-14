Former Rajya Sabha member from Rajasthan Gyanprakash Pilania dies at 93

Jaipur, Oct 14 (PTI) Former Rajya Sabha member from Rajasthan Gyanprakash Pilania has died at a hospital here. He was 93.

A former director general of police of Rajasthan, Pilania died on Sunday night.

A Raj Bhavan spokesperson said Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde expressed deep condolences on Pilania's demise.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said, "The news of the death of former Rajya Sabha MP of Rajasthan and former DGP Gyanprakash Pilania is very sad. May Lord Shri Ram give a place to the pious soul in his lotus feet and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this immense sorrow." Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and other leaders have also condoled the death of Pilania. PTI AG IJT IJT