Former RJD MP Ghuran Ram joins BJP

Ranchi, Feb 15 (PTI) Former RJD MP Ghuran Ram on Thursday joined the BJP, a saffron party leader said.

Ram, after joining, asserted that the BJP is the only party that respects tribals, dalits and the backward sections of society.

Welcoming him into the party fold, Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi claimed that people of the country have resolved to vote the Narendra Modi-led government back to power for the third consecutive time.

“We have to take the message of the prime minister to every citizen, and meet the target of winning 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls,” Marandi said. PTI SAN SAN RBT