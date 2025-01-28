Former RS MP Ali Anwar Ansari, 'Mountain Man' Dashrath Manjhi's son join Congress

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Former Rajya Sabha member Ali Anwar Ansari, "Mountain Man" Dashrath Manjhi's son Bhagirath Manjhi and some other leaders and social workers joined the Congress here on Tuesday.

They joined the party in the presence of All India Congress Committee (AICC) media and publicity department head Pawan Khera and Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee president Akhilesh Prasad Singh.

Ansari has been a senior leader of the Janata Dal (United). He was a member of the Upper House of Parliament from April 2006 to December 2017. He said he has joined the Congress after being influenced by the ideas of Rahul Gandhi.

"Rahulji's ideas have created a stir in the BJP and JD(U) in Bihar. Rahulji's words have generated enthusiasm among Dalits, tribals, extremely backward people, minorities and Pasmanda Muslims in the state," Ansari said.

Ansari, the founder of an organisation called "Pasmanda Muslim Mahaz", said as a result of his efforts, research on "Pasmanda politics" is being done in major educational institutions of the country and the world.

Besides Ansari and Manjhi, social worker Manoj Prajapati, former Aam Aadmi Party leader Nishant Anand, Jagdish Prasad from the medical field, former BJP leader Nighat Abbas and writer and journalist Frank Huzur also joined the Congress. PTI ASK RC