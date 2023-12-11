Sundara Jothi, former RSS mouthpiece editor, dies after being run over by train

Chennai: Sundara Jothi, former editor of RSS Tamil magazine "Vijayabaratham" died after being run over by a train, the Saffron outfit said on Monday.

The 68-year old full-time worker, who had a low degree of vision and hearing loss was hit by an express train on December 10 evening near Chetpet railway station.

Sundara Jothi, affectionately addressed as ' Jothi Ji' by Sangh workers, helmed the RSS official organ published in Tamil for over a decade and also had performed administrative functions, a statement said.

A 'pracharak' for over four decades, he has held various positions in the organisation.

Amiable in nature, he was articulate and well-versed in Tamil and English.

The RSS state headquarters is located at Chetpet in the city.