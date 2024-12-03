Former RSS worker drowns in river in Karnataka

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Dec 3 (PTI) A 38-year-old man drowned in the Netravati river in Belalu village, Dakshina Kannada district, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased, identified as Prasad, a resident of Belalu and a former Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Pracharak, who served the organisation for seven years, reportedly slipped into the river on Sunday evening, police said.

His body was recovered by fire and rescue personnel with the assistance of a diving team led by Ishwar Malpe.

Further investigation into the incident is underway, they added. PTI COR AMP SSK KH